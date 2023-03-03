Scotland's weather: Snow and ice warning issued for east coast and much of the country

Snow warnings have been issued by the Met Office for much of Scotland next week.

A yellow warning is in place for much of northern and eastern Scotland, from midnight on Monday until 11.59pm.

Forecasters warn that areas in northern Scotland and the North East of England are expected to experience snow showers on Monday, with a small chance of road delays and travel disruption.

The warning on Monday reads: “A band of rain, sleet and snow is expected to move south during Monday followed by frequent snow and hail showers. Whilst the highest accumulations of 5-10 cm are most likely over northern Scotland, there is a small chance of more organised and persistent spells of snow developing elsewhere in this area, and could bring 2 to 5 cm even at lower levels.

A yellow weather warning is in place across Scotland

"Into Monday night, showers are expected to continue, and ice is likely to form on untreated surfaces where snow has melted by day.”

A second weather warning, covering a larger area of Scotland is also in place for Tuesday.

Cold northerly blusters will continue to drive frequent showers of snow and hail in these areas into Tuesday.

High ground areas of northern Scotland can expect the most snow, with the possibility of 5-10cm of snowfall by the end of the day on Tuesday.

The warning reads: “The highest accumulations are likely again over the high ground of northern Scotland, where another 5-10 cm are possible by the end of the day. Accumulations at lower levels are most likely overnight where 2-5 cm could accumulate locally.”

The Met Office warns there is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel, with those travelling urged to plan ahead.

There has also been a warning issued for burst pipes and for those travelling to take provisions.

