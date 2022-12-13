Almost 4,000 homes are without power in Shetland after the islands were hit by heavy snow as Scotland recorded its coldest night of the year amid a cold snap.

The areas affected include Voe and Brae in the north mainland along with the islands of Yell, Unst and Whalsay with the majority of faults a result of snow and ice sticking to overhead power lines, causing them to fail.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for snow and ice, Scotland’s longest on record, remains in place across the north of Scotland, Shetland and Orkney until midday on Thursday, with forecasts showing more winter weather forecast.

Scores of schools across the country have been forced to close for a second day due to the cold weather.

Graeme Keddie, of SSE Networks, told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland the network in Shetland had been damaged by extreme weather on Monday afternoon and evening.

"We've reconnected about 2,000 homes across Shetland but around 3,800 remain without power. Some of them were connected last night but further damage has been reported." he said.

"Our teams are doing all they can to restore power as quickly as possible. At first light our teams will be out assessing the damage and looking to mobilise operations as quickly as possible."

The temperature dropped to -17.3C in Braemar, Aberdeenshire, -15 in Balmoral and -14 in Aviemore -13C at Dalwhinne and at Fyvie Castle it was -12C in the coldest night of the year so far.

Scotland has been hit with some severe winter weather