Scotland's weather: Public urged to stay away from frozen water as cold snap continues

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service have issued a safety notice to members of the public urging them to stay safe around frozen water as temperatures look set to remain below freezing in Scotland.

The warning comes amid a cold snap in the UK that has seen temperatures plummet below freezing, with Scotland recording the coldest night of the year and temperatures dropping too -15 in places.

The public warning urges members of the public to avoid frozen water in river, pond, canal and reservoirs with warnings over the safety of the ice that “suddenly crack and cause a person to fall through and potentially become trapped under the ice.”

The consequences can be fatal as the low temperature of the water can bring on cold-water shock which can lead to a heart attack.

A snow and ice warning is in place in parts of the UK.

“If someone does into difficulty on the ice, advice is to dial 999, ask for the fire and rescue service and wait for help to arrive. Do not attempt to rescue them as you could be putting yourself in danger.

“Parents, carers and guardians are also asked to ensure children are made aware of the dangers of playing on ice.

“Dog owners should also ensure they keep pets on a lead and should avoid throwing objects onto the ice for them to retrieve.”

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service Area Commander for Prevention and Protection, David Dourley, said: “Following the tragic events of the weekend, our thoughts are very much with the families, friends and local communities at this sad time.

“We strongly urge everyone to please be aware of the dangers of frozen water.

“Don’t wander too near to the edge, icy conditions could cause you to slip and fall in and don’t be tempted to test how solid the water is.

“Adults should set a good example by staying off the ice and we also ask that parents, carers and guardians ensure children are aware of the dangers of frozen water.

“We don’t want your winter walk to end in tragedy so please avoid going near frozen water when you are out with loved ones and pets.”

