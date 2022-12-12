The longest yellow weather warning ever issued by the Met Office has been extended until Thursday, with much of the UK experiencing well-below freezing temperatures amid a cold snap.

Scotland saw much snow and ice last week, and the winter weather has continued to cause travel disruption, with forecasters warning that more snow and ice is on the way, and many parts of the country will see temperatures remain below zero all day.

The Met Office reported that last night was the coldest night of the year so far, with temperatures in northern Scotland dipping below minus 15C. Temperatures dipped to minus 13.1C at Balmoral, minus 11.8C in Aviemore and minus 11.5C at Dalwhinnie.

A number of snow gates remained closed in Scotland, with gritters working across the country and de-icing of the Tay Road Bridge taking place.

Weather warnings remain in place for much of Scotland with a weather warning for snow and ice for the Western Isles to Stonehaven and Shetland remaining in place since Wednesday.

On Monday, the Shetland Islands are covered by two yellow weather warnings with travel expected to be disrupted.

An extended yellow warning is also in place for the north of Scotland and parts of the southeast with warnings of severe snow and ice in place until Thursday.

Snow and ice warnings have been issued across the UK, with England experiencing similar conditions and freezing temperatures with a weather warning for ice in eastern and south-east England until 11am on Tuesday.

Gatwick and Stansted airports closed their runways on Sunday due to the bad weather with a number of flights cancelled and others pushed back.

London City Airport said it is “experiencing some disruption this morning” due to aircraft being out of position after the “significant amount of cancellations” on Sunday night.

90 departures were cancelled from Gatwick between midday and midnight on Sunday, with at least a further 37 cancelled on Monday.

EasyJet was the worst affected airline, while flights were also cancelled or delayed at Heathrow, Gatwick and Manchester airports

Drivers on the M25 stranded for several hours with at a standstill after the motorway closed in both directions between Junction 23 for South Mimms and Junction 25 for Waltham Cross, in Hertfordshire, for around 90 minutes on Monday morning.

National Highways told road users at 8.15am: “The snow has been cleared, the road has been re-treated and all lanes are now open.”

There are delays of up to 90 minutes and 11 miles of congestion on neighbouring stretches of the motorway.

Bear South East recorded -11.3C on the A702 and warned drivers to take care.

Four children are in critical condition in hospital after being pulled from an icy lake in cardiac arrest, while a search operation continues amid fears two more children were involved in the incident.

The leader of Solihull Council Ian Courts and deputy leader Karen Grinsell visited the cordon at Babbs Mill lake, with both praising the bravery of emergency service rescue teams.

Cllr Courts said: “This is just about as bad as it gets… a dreadful situation.

“We are completely stunned at what’s happened.

“We are still awaiting more news. Clearly our thoughts and prayers have to be with the families in this situation.

