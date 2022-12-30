It comes as Scotland is in the grip of a number of weather warnings, which has brought snow, ice, and heavy rain throughout Friday.
Rail carrier LNER says that all tickets dated for travel on Friday would be valid on Saturday, December 31.
ScotRail has also suspended all services on the North Clyde routes due to flooding at several points, with some services affected at Glasgow Central low level and Queen Street low level.
At Bowling, in West Dunbartonshire, on the North Clyde route, track at the station was seen to be completely submerged.