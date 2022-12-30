News you can trust since 1817
Scotland's weather: LNER warning not to travel to Inverness or Aberdeen, with lines in west also flooded

Rail passengers are being warned not to travel north of Edinburgh due to severe weather conditions affecting services, according to London North Eastern Railway (LNER).

By Scott McCartney
17 minutes ago
Updated 30th Dec 2022, 12:04pm
A number of routes in the west of Scotland are flooded.
It comes as Scotland is in the grip of a number of weather warnings, which has brought snow, ice, and heavy rain throughout Friday.

Rail carrier LNER says that all tickets dated for travel on Friday would be valid on Saturday, December 31.

ScotRail has also suspended all services on the North Clyde routes due to flooding at several points, with some services affected at Glasgow Central low level and Queen Street low level.

At Bowling, in West Dunbartonshire, on the North Clyde route, track at the station was seen to be completely submerged.

