Scotland has been hit with ice and snow amid a cold snap across much of the UK.

Arctic air, dubbed the Troll of Trondheim, will quickly move south during Wednesday, leaving most of the country in its grip by Thursday morning.

A yellow weather warning has been in place since Sunday for Scotland, with forecasts warning of more snow, particularly in high ground.

And while not everyone has snow, the nation has also been gripped with a cold snap, with ice across much of the country.

Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge said: “We are in this pattern for seven days at least.

“We could see it continue for a while longer, there’s uncertainty in the evolution and how long it will last.

“However, the pattern for the next seven days is that it will remain cold and we will see double digit minus figures overnight in areas that are prone to frosts and areas where there is lying snow.”

Snow is falling across much of Scotland The view from The Scotsman office in Edinburgh

Snow at the Shore in Edinburgh

Rosslyn Chapel in Edingburgh following a light dusting of snow.

Snow in George Street in Edinburgh