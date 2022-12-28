A severe weather warning for heavy rain with a risk of snow has been issued by the Met Office for much of central and southern Scotland on Friday.

Up to 80mm of rain is expected to fall during the warning period between 3am and 6pm, particularly in the south west, with snow possible north of Perth.

The yellow warning area also includes Glasgow and Edinburgh, and the western Borders, with flooding and travel disruption possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Heavy rain will develop in the early hours of Friday morning, lasting into the afternoon before clearing from the west. 15-30mm will fall widely within a 12 hour period, with 60-80mm possible in a few areas, mainly across high ground in the south west.

The rain warning will be in force from 3am to 6pm on Friday but subject to change. Picture: Met Office

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There is quite large uncertainty over the north-south position of the rain, which will likely require further updates to the rain warning.

"There is also an additional risk of rain turning to snow along its northern edge. This is currently most likely over high ground across the central Highlands and may require further warnings."

Advertisement Hide Ad