A weather warning for rain has been issued for parts of Scotland over the weekend just over a week after heavy flooding swept across the country.

The yellow weather warning for rain is in place from midday tomorrow, until midnight, with parts of the east coast to be hit with extreme weather once again.

The warning from the Met Office warns of persistent and heavy at times through Saturday afternoon and evening, with “accumulations of 20 to 30 mm expected with 45 mm possible on high ground. Given existing saturated ground there is a risk of some localised flooding.”

A weather warning is in place for parts of Scotland

The Met Office warns that flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely, especially in areas that have been hit with flooding previously, and buses and train services maybe affected with journey times taking longer.

Those travelling have been urged to plan ahead and check their journey, with warnings that spray and flooding on roads will add to journey times.

Last week, the Met Office recorded 90mm of rain falling in parts of Angus in the 48-hour period between Thursday and Friday.