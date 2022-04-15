Met Office meteorologist Steven Keates said highs of up to 23C were expected in London, breaking the record of 20.8C from March.

But the warm weather will not be limited to the south of the UK, with the mercury predicted to reach the high teens in northern areas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Scotland, Glasgow is set to enjoy temperatures of 17 degrees, with the weekend remaining in the mid-teens.

Much of Scotland will enjoy sunny spells over Easter.

Edinburgh will enjoy clearer skies and more sunshine, with temperatures of around 15 degrees today, and 16 degrees over the Easter weekend.

The south of Scotland can expect some showers.

“It’s looking like Friday will be the warmest day of the year with highs of 22 to 23C, probably most likely in London,” Steven Keates said.

“The current highest temperature is 20.8C which was recorded in two places – St James Park in London on 23 March and Treknow in Cornwall on 25 March – so we should beat that tomorrow. Widely, it will be quite a warm day.”

Mr Keates said although there may not be uninterrupted blue skies, most areas of the UK would enjoy sunny spells and high temperatures.

He urged beach-goers to “stick on the sunscreen” and drink plenty of water to protect against higher-than-average UV levels.