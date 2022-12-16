News you can trust since 1817
Scotland's weather: 9 pictures as snow brings travel disruption with more forecast across the country

Heavy snow is disrupting travel in central Scotland where an amber weather warning is in force.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
4 minutes ago

The Met Office alert warns that 5cm-10cm of snow could accumulate in some places in two to three hours, and said travel delays and power cuts are likely in some areas.

Many other parts of Scotland are covered by yellow warnings for snow and ice, including Shetland, where engineers are working to reconnect about 1,700 properties which have been without power since Monday.

Pictures show the snow and incidents across Scotland, with some pictures from Fife Jammers Locations Facebook.

1. Snow covers the cars and roads in a residential area of Glasgow.

Snow covers the cars and roads in a residential area of Glasgow. Snow and ice have swept across parts of the UK, with cold wintry conditions set to continue for days. Picture date: Friday December 16, 2022.

Photo: Lucinda Cameron

2. A bus in the snow

A bus stuck on Whitelaw Road in Dunfermline amid a snow storm

Photo: Fife Jammers

3. Snow in Fife

General views looking across Kirkcaldy

Photo: Allan Crow

4. Michaels to Tayport Road

Snow on Michaels to Tayport Road

Photo: Fife Jammer

