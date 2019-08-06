Scotland yellow weather warnings: Extended forecast for thunderstorms, heavy rain and hail

Have your say

The Met Office has issued two yellow weather warnings for thunderstorms in Scotland, as heavy rain and thunder are set to hit.

The first yellow weather warning is in place from 11am to 10pm today (Tue 6 Aug), covering Central, Tayside & Fife, Grampian, Highlands & Eilean Siar, SW Scotland, Lothian Borders and Strathclyde.

The Met Office said, “Thunderstorms are expected to develop across much of Scotland from late Tuesday morning and through the afternoon, then slowly die out during Tuesday evening.”

What to expect from Tuesday’s weather warning

- Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

- Power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

- Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

- Flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

30-40mm of rainfall

The second yellow weather warning is in place from 11am to 10pm tomorrow (Wed 7 Aug), covering Central, Tayside & Fife, Grampian, Highlands & Eilean Siar, SW Scotland, Lothian Border sand Strathclyde.

The Met Office said, “Thunderstorms are expected to develop across much of Scotland by late Wednesday morning and through the afternoon, then slowly die out during the evening.

“Though some areas will miss these thundery showers, others could see 20mm within an hour and 30-40mm within 3 hours, as well as lightning and some hail.”

What to expect from Wednesday’s weather warning

- Flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

- Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

- Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

- Power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost