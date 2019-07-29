Scotland yellow weather warning: Met Office forecasts thunder and heavy rain for this week

Have your say

The Met Office has issued two yellow weather warnings to Scotland this week, as thunder and heavy rain are set to hit.

The first yellow weather warning is in place until 9pm today (Mon 29 Jul), covering Grampian, Highlands & Eilean Siar.

The Met Office has issued two yellow weather warnings to Scotland this week, as thunder and heavy rain are set to hit

The Met Office said, “Thunderstorms and heavy showers are expected to develop across northwest Scotland this afternoon perhaps causing travel disruption.

“Whilst not all places will see them, a few slow-moving heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon.

“Where thunderstorms occur, torrential downpours are possible and in a few places as much as 30 to 40 mm rain may occur in an hour or two. Showers and thunderstorms will then ease this evening.

The second yellow weather warning is in place from 12am to 23.59pm on Wednesday (31 Jul), covering Central, Tayside & Fife, Grampian, Highlands & Eilean Siar, SW Scotland, Lothian Borders and Strathclyde.

“Further thunderstorms likely with a chance of flooding in places and possible travel disruption,” said the Met Office.

What to expect from these yellow weather warnings

- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

- There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater

- Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some

cancellations to train and bus services

-Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures and there is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads

- There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost