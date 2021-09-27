Scotland weather: Yellow warning with a risk of flooding in the Highlands

It is a wet start to the week as the Met Office issues a yellow weather warning for heavy rain across the Highlands on Monday morning.

By Beth Murray
Monday, 27th September 2021, 6:59 am
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The warning came into force at midnight and will remain in place until midday.

It covers the area from Aviemore to Banff, and reaches to Elgin in the north east.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The Met Office has warned of surface spray on the roads and potential flooding which may cause disruption.

Traffic Scotland has said people should prepare for longer journey times, with bus and train services at risk of delays.

Read More

Read More
Scottish trade bodies warn visa scheme won’t solve food and fuel supply chain cr...

There is a chance that homes and businesses could become flooded as a result of the heavy and persistent rain.

The rest of the country is also forecast to experience wet weather, though the warning hasn’t been extended, and drivers have been advised to travel with care.

The Met Office has issused a yellow weather warning for heavy rain across the Highlands on Monday morning.

On top of the rain, blustery winds are expected, particularly in the west.

Tomorrow will brighten up slightly with sunshine forecast between showers.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.