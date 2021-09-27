The warning came into force at midnight and will remain in place until midday.

It covers the area from Aviemore to Banff, and reaches to Elgin in the north east.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office has warned of surface spray on the roads and potential flooding which may cause disruption.

Traffic Scotland has said people should prepare for longer journey times, with bus and train services at risk of delays.

There is a chance that homes and businesses could become flooded as a result of the heavy and persistent rain.

The rest of the country is also forecast to experience wet weather, though the warning hasn’t been extended, and drivers have been advised to travel with care.

The Met Office has issused a yellow weather warning for heavy rain across the Highlands on Monday morning.

On top of the rain, blustery winds are expected, particularly in the west.

Tomorrow will brighten up slightly with sunshine forecast between showers.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.