Scotland weather Yellow Warning: Thunderstorms and heavy rain forecast to hit before the weekend

Thunderstorms and heavy downpours are forecast for parts of central and southern Scotland ahead of the weekend.

By Katharine Hay
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 1:28 pm
Updated Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 3:14 pm
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

A yellow weather warning is in place for rain and thunderstorms for most of south west Scotland, Edinburgh and the Lothians and Strathclyde on Friday between 10am and midnight.

The torrential rain and stormy weather is also forecast to hit northern England, Ireland and parts of Wales.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

According to weather experts, as much as 80mm to 100mm of rain could fall in a short space of time in some areas.

Scenes in Stockbridge, Edinburgh, during flash floods last month.

A statement from the Met Office read: “Heavy showers are expected across much of the UK on Friday. Within the warning area these showers and thunderstorms will be slow moving and may cause localised surface water impacts. Rainfall totals will vary considerably and not all locations will be affected by the heaviest showers.

"However, where the showers do occur there is potential for 20-30mm of rain in a short space of time and during the course of the day there is a chance that some places could see as much as 80-100mm build up.”

Several businesses and properties in Edinburgh were hit badly by extreme downpours causing flash floods across the city last month.

Parts of the new St James Quarter flooded and businesses in Stockbridge had to shut up shop temporarily until the rainfall eased.

Scottish Water also confirmed waste water and excrement could well have leaked into West Princes Street Gardens after the city’s sewerage network was “overwhelmed” during the extreme weather.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

WarningScotlandEdinburgh
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.