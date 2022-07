The warning in place from noon today until 9pm warns of heavy showers or or longer spells of rain with some thunderstorms likely.

The Met Office said it is like to cause some travel disruption and flooding. .

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to an alert: “Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely.

The weather warning is in place today

“Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer

“Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer.