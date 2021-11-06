Scotland Weather: Yellow warning for high winds issued

The warning comes into force at 8pm on Saturday and is currently scheduled to lift at 5pm on Sunday.

It stretches from southern Fife in the east, all the way up to Stornoway and Orkney.

The Met Office has forecast that travel disruption and dangerous coastal conditions are likely, with delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport expected.

It’s also likely that restrictions could be implemented for high-sided vehicles like lorries on exposed routes and bridges.

Traffic Scotland announced several restrictions this morning – before the warning was due to come into force – including in some areas that aren’t actually due to be covered by the Met Office warning.

The Tay Road Bridge is closed to double decker vehicles due to the high winds, and a warning has been issued for drivers using the Forth Road Bridge.

In Fife, a Stagecoach double decker bus came off the road this morning (Saturday) between Kingsbarns and Crail. It is understood no injuries were reported. Police were called around 11.50am with Stagecoach East arranging recovery of the vehicle.

