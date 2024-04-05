Scotland weather: Warnings of winds up to 70mph as Storm Kathleen rolls in

Weather warnings are in place this weekend for winds of up to 70mph as Storm Kathleen rolls in, while the country will also be enjoying relatively balmy April temperatures.

Travel disruption was expected as heavy downpours hit central Scotland on Friday, with warnings of 15-25mm of rain. Part of Scotland also saw snow fall on Friday warning, and a yellow warning had covered Tayside & Fife, Grampian, Highlands & Eilean Siar and Strathclyde until 9am.

The Met Office has also issued a yellow weather warning for wind with a deep area of low pressure in western areas, including parts of Scotland and Wales, and the north-west and south-west of England from 8am to 10pm on Saturday.

Weather warnings for high winds have been issued for Saturday

Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said that winds could reach speeds of between 60-70mph around western coastal areas.

“Winds pick up further through Friday evening, overnight into Saturday, where as we start Saturday morning we’ll see widely across the country gusts of 30-40mph,” he said.

“In western parts of the UK, inland, we could see gusts of 40 to 50mph and then around the western coast of the UK we could see gusts of sort of 60-70mph.”

Storm Kathleen, named by the Irish Meteorological Service Met Eireann, is the 11th named storm in eight months.