Scotland weather warning: Heavy rain set to blast nation on weekend

Scotland is set be blasted by a deluge this weekend with weather warnings in place for much of the country

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning on Sunday 6 October for the Scottish Borders, Edinburgh and the Lothians, Fife, Dumfries and Galloway, Highlands, Fife and Perthshire.

Forecasters have warned those in affected to areas to watch out for:

- Spray and flooding on roads

- Delayed or cancelled bus and train services affected by weather

- Flooding of homes and businesses

- Interruption to power supplies and other services likely

Meanwhile, western parts of the UK will experience some wet and windy weather into Friday, as the remnants of Hurricane Lorenzo head towards the UK. South-west England and parts of South Wales are likely to feel gusts of up to 50mph today.

The Met Office said the storm front from Lorenzo sat to the west of Ireland on Thursday evening, having passed close to the Azores earlier in the week.

