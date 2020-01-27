Scotland weather warning: Blizzard conditions set to hit parts of the country today

Have your say

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice to parts of Scotland, as wintry conditions are set to hit.

This weather warning is in place until 23.59pm on Monday (27 Jan), covering Central, Tayside & Fife, Grampian, Highlands & Eilean Siar and Strathclyde.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice to parts of Scotland, as wintry conditions are set to hit.

The Met Office said, “Frequent showers will affect the northwest of Scotland overnight Sunday and through Monday.

“Falling snow will reach low levels away from the western coastal fringes by dawn.

“Some spots may see accumulations of 1-3 cm below 150 m, with more widely 5-10 cm above 150 m and 15 cm above 300 m.”

Strong winds could also cause “temporary blizzard conditions in association with the showers,” with “icy patches becoming widespread away from western coasts, bringing some travel disruption.”

What to expect from the yellow weather warning:

- Some roads and railways affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services

- Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

- Icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

This week’s weather forecast

The Met Office UK outlook for this week explains that Monday (27 Jan) will see “frequent and often heavy wintry showers in north-west Scotland continuing throughout the day.”

However, elsewhere showers mainly around western and southern coasts will move further inland, becoming more persistent later.

Monday evening will see an “area of rain and sleet moving across parts of Northern Ireland, southern Scotland and northern England, with snow, chiefly over hills.

“Clear intervals and showers elsewhere, turning wintry. Icy patches.”

Tuesday will see sleet and snow over southern Scotland soon clearing, with elsewhere seeing cold and breezy conditions, with sunny spells and showers, these wintry at times.

The outlook for Wednesday to Friday explains that it will continue to be “unsettled with showers or longer spells of rain, heaviest across western Scotland.”