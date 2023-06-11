As well as rain, additional hazards will be hail, strong gusts of wind, and lightning, weather experts warned.

Scotland has been warned to brace for a bout of extreme weather as the Met Office warned thunderstorms will hit most parts of the UK.

Experts set the yellow weather alert from noon until 9pm on Sunday.

It warns thunderstorms are forecast to hit the Strathclyde, Lothian and Borders, Highlands & Eilean Siar, Grampian, Central, Tayside & Fife and south west Scotland regions.

Thunderstorm warning in place for most parts of Scotland.

The warning also covers most parts of the UK including east and southwest of England, east midlands and London.

A separate yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has also been issued for Monday from noon until 9pm.

In Scotland, this alert covers the Grampian, Highlands & Eilean Siar, Lothian and Borders and south west Scotland.

The Met Office said there is a small chance that homes and businesses in the areas affected could be flooded quickly with the sudden heavy downpours, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

It also means there will likely be travel disruption such as delays or cancellations to trains or bus services, and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions.

Weather experts said the high temperatures on Sunday will trigger the showers and thunderstorms across the warning area, some of which are likely to be torrential, perhaps bringing a few places 30 to 40 mm in an hour.

Some places could see more, with perhaps an excess of 60 mm in a few hours, most likely across Wales and central England.

As well as rain, additional hazards will be hail, strong gusts of wind, and lightning.