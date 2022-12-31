Scotland weather: Travel chaos for Hogmanay after downpour

Hogmanay revellers face travel chaos as the nation’s transport network battles to recover from a 24-hour monsoon hitting the roads and railways.

Flooded roads in Whitesands, Dumfries.

Ice and snow warnings are in place for the north this morning and the Met Office say further alerts are anticipated during the New Year holiday.

Rail passengers will try to find a seat on London North Eastern Railways services after the train company yesterday warned people not to travel due to “severe weather” north of Edinburgh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

LNER said tickets could be used today when thousands will already have booked seats for the peak of the holiday season north of the Border.

Forecasters said the deadly bomb cyclone that sent temperatures plunging in the US over Christmas is causing the unsettled weather in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Train services across western, eastern and central parts of Scotland were severely disrupted throughout yesterday due to flooding on key routes between Edinburgh and Glasgow, Fife, Inverclyde and the North Clyde line from Helensburgh.

ScotRail confirmed last night services were resuming as water levels recede but it urged anyone planning to travel to check the app and social media for updates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Network Rail said there had been significant flooding at Edinburgh Park, with water “overwhelming” pumps at Winchburgh.

Services between Edinburgh, Fife, Perth and Dundee were halted following a landslip close to the railway at Markinch, Fife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pictures shared by Network Rail show localised flooding and land falling on to the track.

In Glasgow, parts of Pollok Park were under water after the White Cart Water burst its banks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The River Nith in Dumfries burst its banks and 10 flood alerts and 34 warnings have been issued across Scotland by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa).

Dumfries and Galloway Council urged people to take care, and tweeted details of several road closures due to flooding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flights from Edinburgh Airport were disrupted last night after the River Almond at Gogarburn burst its banks.

Water encroached on the runway causing significant delays to flights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vincent Fitzsimons, flood duty manager at Sepa, said last night: “Surface water impacts have already caused significant disruption to the transport network, with roads and railway lines flooded.

“River levels are also rising fast and are expected to peak later in the afternoon, with flooding of properties possible. The main areas of concern are riverside communities in Dumfries and Galloway and the Borders such as Dumfries, Hawick and Peebles. Regional flood alerts and local flood warnings are in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Many people are likely to be travelling ahead of Hogmanay and are advised to plan ahead for their journeys. All those in affected areas should consider steps they need to take to be prepared and stay safe.