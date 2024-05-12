Don’t get too used to the sunshine - we take a look at the weather this week across Scotland, including weather warnings and thunderstorms.

The Met Office has warned of disruption as thunderstorms predicted in Scotland this week.

Last week saw all four home nations record the hottest day of the year so far, and although down south the temperatures are set to rise, Scotland will remain cooler than previous days before thunderstorms hit parts of the country.

Sunday and Monday

A Yellow Weather warning has been issued for the north west and central belt of Scotland as thunderstorms are expected.

The Met Office has warned that there may be flooding, and disruption to public transport during the storms that are due to hit on Sunday afternoon.

The weather warning will come into affect around 2 pm on Sunday, and last until the early hours of Monday morning.

The warning extends to parts of England and Northern Ireland, and anyone planning on travelling should prepare for the storms, and check ahead if taking trains or buses.

Temperature

Despite the wilder weather, temperatures are not due to drop back down, but stay around 15 C to 19 C across Scotland.

The rain will persist in some areas, but sporadically after the thunderstorms end.

Next weekend is looking bright for most of the country as the summer weather is predicted to stay, at least for the moment.

Hottest day of the year

On Saturday all four home nations recorded their hottest days of the year so far.

Herstmonceux, East Sussex, had the highest at 25.9C, slightly ahead of Cassley in northern Scotland where a temperature of 25.7C was recorded.