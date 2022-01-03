A yellow – “be aware” – alert for ice will be in force from 3pm on Monday in the north east Highlands, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

Cold air will bring wintry showers with icy stretches expected to form by late afternoon. Some snow showers are likely but ice is the main hazard this evening before snow starts to accumulate overnight and become an additional issue.

A yellow warning for both snow and ice together will then replace the initial ice warning covering the north east of mainland Scotland.

A wind warning will also come into force at 10am on Tuesday and remain in place until the end of the day.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Showers, accompanied by strong winds, will become increasingly frequent and wintry through Tuesday at all levels, before dying away Wednesday morning.

"Below 100m, accumulations are most likely to be temporary and slushy. Above 200m 2-5 cm is likely in places with 10-15 cm possible on higher routes.

"Icy stretches are also expected in association with these showers, particularly where they fall as sleet to low levels.

"In combination with winds gusting 50 to 60 mph at times, temporary blizzard conditions and some drifting of snow on higher level routes is likely.”

If you are out and about in the icy conditions you should take extra care as it is likely there will be some untreated patches on roads, pavements and cycle paths which could cause injury.

The Met Office added that it is likely some sea fronts and coastal routes and communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.

The forecaster has warned that the extreme weather could lead to travel disruptions, particularly for higher routes.

Major routes above 200m which could be affected include sections of the A96 around Huntly and Keith, the A95 between Aviemore and Craigellachie, the A9 between Dalwhinnie and near Inverness, the A97 west of Invergarry, and a stretch of the A835 Garve-Ullapool road around Loch Glascarnoch.

Scots have been warned to expect difficult driving conditions and delays to public transport, with drivers of high-sided vehicles being warned to expect some disruption on exposed routes and bridges.

Traffic Scotland said on Monday morning – before the warning was implemented – that several bridges were at risk due to the windy conditions, including the A876 Clackmannanshire Bridge, A9000 Forth Road Bridge and the A1 Tyne Bridge.

The warning was initially issued for snow and wind but was changed to a mix of snow and ice given the cold air and frequent wintry showers, with the Northern Isles removed from this warning.

Whilst strong winds are likely across the vast majority of the country, the areas most affected by these are now covered by the separate wind warning.

Overnight on Monday the central belt is expected to see a cold but clear night, with sharp frost forming in the morning.

In Inverness wintry showers will continue through the night driven in on northwesterly gales. The temperature is set to drop to 0C and will feel bitterly cold.

