The warning comes into force at midnight on Tuesday and is due to remain in place until 6am on Wednesday.

It covers an area from Dundee and Aberdeen in the south east to Inverness, Ullapool, Thurso and Wick in the north. It continues past the mainland to cover Stromness, Orkney, as well.

The forecaster has predicted frequent snow showers and gusts of wind hitting severe gale force levels on Tuesday, which could lead to travel disruptions, particularly for higher routes.

Scots have been warned to expect difficult driving conditions and delays to public transport.

Drivers of high-sided vehicles have also been warned to expect some disruption on exposed routes and bridges.

Traffic Scotland warned on Monday morning – before the warning was issued – that several bridges were at risk due to the windy conditions, including the A876 Clackmannanshire Bridge, A9000 Forth Road Bridge and the A1 Tyne Bridge.

The Met Office also added that it is likely some sea fronts and coastal routes and communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.

On Monday the forecaster predicted frequent blustery and wintry showers across northern Scotland, with dry weather in the east and bright and sunny intervals in the south.

Overnight the central belt is expecting to see a cold but clear night, with sharp frost forming in the morning.

In Inverness wintry showers will continue through the night driven in on northwesterly gales. The temperature is set to drop to 0C and will feel bitterly cold.

