Scotland Weather: SEPA announce wide spread flood alerts

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency has urged Scots to take care this morning after it announced wide spread flood alerts across the country.

SEPA have put 11 warnings in place for areas including much of the west coast, Dumfries and Galloway, Easter and Wester Ross, and Moray as well as Skye, Lochaber, and Tayside.

The warnings are usually put in place as an early indication of potential flooding from rivers, the sea and surface water, and follow the heavy rain overnight and that forecasted for much of Scotland this afternoon.

More Follows...