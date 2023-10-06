Scotland weather: National flood warning with 'major rainfall' ahead, warns agency

The Met Office has issued amber and yellow alerts for rain over the weekend

A national flood warning has been issued for Scotland, with heavy downpours expected across the country this weekend.

Amber and yellow Met Office weather warnings are in place for rain for Saturday and Sunday, with the western Central Belt and southern Highlands expected to be worst hit.

In a statement on Friday, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) warned the bout of heavy rainfall may cause danger to life and widespread flooding. The agency urged members of the public to keep an eye on flood updates.

Ruth Ellis, Sepa’s flood duty manager, said: “A major rainfall event is expected, bringing significant prolonged heavy rain throughout Saturday over the southern Highlands and western Central Belt, with more heavy rain in the north on Sunday.

“As a result, we’re likely to see extensive river and surface water flooding impacts across those areas. Danger to life, widespread property flooding, flooding of roads and disruption to infrastructure is possible.

"We would advise people living and working in the affected areas to consider any steps they need to take now to be prepared for flooding impacts and consider whether their journey is necessary.

“Regional flood alerts have been issued and more locally specific flood warnings will be issued as necessary. We will continue to keep a very close eye on the situation, monitoring 24/7 as well as working closely with the Met Office and other partner agencies.”

Sepa recommended people sign up to Floodline to receive free updates for where they live, or travel through, directly to their phone.