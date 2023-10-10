It comes after heavy rain caused flooding in many areas over the weekend, leading to road closures and train cancellations

A warning of heavy rain is in force for western Scotland, with flood warnings still in place in many areas following extreme weather at the weekend.

The Met Office alert warns that heavy rainfall will affect much of the west of Scotland on Tuesday, bringing a risk of some additional flooding and transport disruption.

The warning, in force until 9pm, says that 15mm-25mm (0.6in-1in) of rain could fall quite widely, with peak totals of 40mm-50mm (1.6in-2in) possible over high ground.

Flooding hit several areas of Scotland at the weekend. Photo: Michael Gillen

The search for a 77-year-old man reported missing in a river will continue on Tuesday, after specialist resources including a police helicopter and drones were used to look for him on Monday.

A search operation was launched at about 5pm on Sunday after police received a report of concern for a man seen in the River Tay, near Strathtay.

Two severe flood warnings issued by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency remain in force on Tuesday for Aviemore/Dalfaber and for part of Perth, while there are 33 flood warnings and 10 flood alerts in place.

The Met Office said: “Following disruptive rainfall across much of Scotland in recent days, a further period of fairly heavy rainfall is likely to affect many western parts of Scotland during Tuesday (though nothing like the amount seen on Saturday), before the rain begins to clear away southwards during Tuesday afternoon and evening.

“Across many western areas 15mm-25mm of rain could fall quite widely, with peak totals of 40mm-50mm possible over and around the high ground.

“This may bring further impacts from flooding, including the disruption of travel, given the recent wet conditions.”

The warning covers Falkirk, Perth and Kinross, Stirling, part of the Highlands and much of the Strathclyde region.

Ten motorists were airlifted to safety on Saturday due to landslides on the A83 in Argyll and Bute, which dislodged 2,000 tonnes of debris. Another four were airlifted in Kilmartin, Argyll and Bute.

The A83 between the Rest And Be Thankful and Inverary, Argyll and Bute, has closed for work to remove debris from landslips.

Six further landslips were identified as a result of the work, Bear Scotland said.

The road maintenance firm said it had removed 9,500 tonnes of debris from the A83 so far, with a further approximate 2,000 tonnes on the hillside likely to need removing before the road can safely open.