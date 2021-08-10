Scotland Weather: Met Office warns of further thunderstorms across eastern Scotland, with possible lightning strikes

The Met office has issued a yellow weather warning for eastern Scotland, with thunderstorms forecast to begin this afternoon and last well into the night.

By Liam Smillie
Tuesday, 10th August 2021, 12:29 pm
A yellow warning for thunderstorms has been issued by the Met Office, just 24 hours after Edinburgh was battered by floods.
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Principally affecting areas in and around Aberdeen, the Met office has advised that the rest of Scotland is likely to see heavy showers.

It is likely that Scotland will experience further flooding, particularly to ground floor homes and businesses leading to possible damages to buildings and structures.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Drifting ghost ship yacht recovered from Highland shoreline in mystery rescue

In the warning, the weather advisory office warned there would be “probably some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes.”

The Met office has also stated that is likely that areas may experience a short term loss of power and other services, like public transport and particularly train services, will likely be delayed

The Met suggests avoiding driving as “there is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.”

This follows on from a pattern of bad Scottish weather, as yesterday railway tunnels flooded almost to their roof between Dalmuir and Hyndland in Glasgow just last night.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

Met OfficeScotlandAberdeen
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.