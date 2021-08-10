A yellow warning for thunderstorms has been issued by the Met Office, just 24 hours after Edinburgh was battered by floods.

Principally affecting areas in and around Aberdeen, the Met office has advised that the rest of Scotland is likely to see heavy showers.

It is likely that Scotland will experience further flooding, particularly to ground floor homes and businesses leading to possible damages to buildings and structures.

In the warning, the weather advisory office warned there would be “probably some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes.”

The Met office has also stated that is likely that areas may experience a short term loss of power and other services, like public transport and particularly train services, will likely be delayed

The Met suggests avoiding driving as “there is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.”

This follows on from a pattern of bad Scottish weather, as yesterday railway tunnels flooded almost to their roof between Dalmuir and Hyndland in Glasgow just last night.

