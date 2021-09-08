Residents in the Glasgow and Strathclyde area have something to look forward as they enjoy the warmest temperatures in Scotland today, with forecasters predicting a high of around 28C at 4pm.

Met Office meteorologist Marco Petagna said if a temperature of more than 28.1C is recorded in Scotland today, it would be Scotland’s hottest September day since 1906.

He said there was a 30 to 40 per cent chance of this happening.

The mercury will slowly drop as the evening rolls in but will stay above 20C until nightfall.

Other areas in the country aren’t going to be quite so lucky but by no means will they have a bad day.

Edinburgh will enjoy a warm and dry day with a high of 20C at around 4pm, before it drops off to around 18C as the sun sets.

Grampian will experience similar conditions to the Capital with a high of 21C in the afternoon, while Inverness in the Highlands will reach up to 24C.

Elsewhere in the UK the highest temperature recorded yesterday was 30.7C at Gogerddan, in Dyfed, Wales, according to the Met Office.

30.4C was recorded in West London and 30.3C at Pershore in Worcestershire.

The Met Office said that the recordings meant it was only the seventh time temperatures have exceeded 30C in September in the last 50 years.

The warmest UK September day on record was on September 2, 1906 when 35.6C was recorded at Bawtry, South Yorkshire.

