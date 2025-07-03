The weather warning will last for 33 hours in parts of Scotland.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for parts of Scotland this weekend.

The forecaster has predicted 33 hours of persistent and heavy rain in some parts of Scotland, starting from 6am on Friday.

The warning is set to continue into Saturday, bringing difficult travel conditions and the possibility of flooding.

What areas does the weather warning cover?

The Met Office say that the warning will affect Perth, Kinross and Stirling.

The warning will also affect parts of the Highlands including Portree, Fort William and Tobermory.

The Met Office have also said to expect the weather warning to impact those who are in Argyll and Bute, Inverclyde, North Ayrshire, Renfrewshire and West Dunbartonshire.

When does the weather warning end?

The weather warning is set to end at 3pm on Saturday.

There are no warnings in place for the rest of next week.

What should I expect?

People are being told to expect spray and flooding on roads which is likely to make journey times longer.

Bus and train services may also be affected. Those who are planning to travel are recommended to check their transport provider for updates.

It is also being said that it is possible there will be some interruption to power supplies and other services.

What does the Met Office say?

In a statement on the Met Office’s website, they say: “Rain is expected to be persistent, and heavy at times, during much of Friday and overnight, before slowly easing later on Saturday.

“40 to 60 mm rain is expected to build up quite widely with in excess of 100 mm over a few mountains.