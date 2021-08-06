Yellow weather warning in place for mainland Scotland.

A yellow weather warning for rain and thunderstorms is in place for the Central Belt, Tayside and Fife and Grampian for Friday until 2pm and extends to the whole of mainland Scotland on Saturday from 4am to midnight.

The heavy downpours may lead to localised flooding, with up to 70mm falling in some areas in a short space of time, and anyone travelling during this time has been warned to care in the wet weather.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement on the Met Office website reads: “Heavy showers are expected to break out across much of the UK again on Saturday. The heaviest showers are expected within the warning area where some of the showers will be slow-moving and thundery.

"Not all locations will be affected by the heaviest showers, with some areas escaping much in the way of rainfall. However, where the showers do occur there is potential for a further 20-30 mm of rain in a relatively short time period and during the course of the day there is a chance that some places could see as much as 50-70 mm building up.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.