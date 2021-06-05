Sunny skies predicted for most of Scotland this weekend and heading into the week (Photo: John Devlin).

During the weekend, there will be some showers on Saturday, however, by Sunday, fine weather returns with plenty of warm and sunny spells, according to the Met Office.

After a fresh start to Saturday for many – despite some heavy showers for many in the north and west of the country – the temperature will rise and bring with it clouds and chance of rain dotted across the country.

Meteo Group has said rain in the north may be heavy enough to cause “the odd rumble of thunder.”

Scotland will see overall highs of 21C in the south-east on Saturday at around 4pm.

There will be a lot of low cloud for many in the south western coast as well as Shetland.

Showers will continue into Saturday evening across the country.

However, eventually these clouds will move away and leave a clear night.

Sunday starts off clear and dry across Scotland with another fresh start after a clear night.

A “decent slice of sunshine” is expected for Sunday morning in the country, according to a Met Office spokesperson.

Cloud is expected to build during the day, with more cloud expected in southern areas.

Despite cloud, by midday, Scotland will see temperatures of 21C in south east Scotland and 20C in south west Scotland.

Further north, in areas such as Inverness, there will be temperature of 19C midday and it will be a lot colder in Kirkwall as it is expected to record 14C at lunchtime.

Shetland is likely the only area in Scotland likely to see low cloud and mist at around 1pm.

Meteo Group is reporting that a few showers may develop through the Cairngorm National Park at lunchtime but for most areas, it will be dry and sunny.

Into the start of next week, the Met Office has said there will be a “greater risk of showers" particularly in southern areas of Scotland.

However, plenty of warm and sunny spells are predicted to be had away from the showers.

