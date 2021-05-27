Saturday

Most parts of the country will have a cloudy start on Saturday at about 7am, apart from the north-east where bright sunshine is forecast for most of the morning. The rest of the day is likely to be cloudy and overcast but with sunny intervals in the north, west and Central Belt from about 7pm onwards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Temperatures on Saturday will see highs of 18C in the north east, lows of 12C and 13C in the west and an average of about 15C to 16C in the Central Belt.

Weather forecast is looking mostly dry for this weekend with sunny intervals and bright sunshine by Monday.

Sunday

Sunday morning starts off with bright sunshine for the north-east, Dundee and South Lanarkshire while overcast is forecast for the west and sunny intervals for the Central Belt.

It will be a cool start, with temperatures across the country remaining in the low 10s, but my mid-afternoon, some areas including Aberdeenshire and Morayshire will see highs of 21C.

By 4pm Edinburgh will bask in highs of 19C with Glasgow enjoying temperatures of 20C.

Monday

Bright sunshine is forecast for Monday for most parts of mainland Scotland while sunny intervals are expected on the west coast and a heavy overcast morning for the Outer Hebrides.

The sunshine is expected to last until about 1pm when the sky will start to cloud over across the mainland – but with some sunny intervals in the north, north-east and Central Belt.

Temperatures will start in the low to mid 10s from about 7am on Monday across the country with highs of 19C and 20C being reached by the afternoon in the north, north-east and Central Belt. The west and south-west will also see highs of 17C and 18C while the west coast and Outer Hebrides will remain cooler with temperatures sitting between 13C and 15C for most of the afternoon.

The Met Office’s overview for the bank holiday weekend across the UK is largely dry with increasing amounts of sunshine and warm for most with isolated showers on Saturday.

What are the current lockdown restrictions in Scotland?

All mainland council areas - with the exception of Glasgow - have moved to level two. Most islands have moved straight to level one.

In level two, people are allowed to meet up inside others' homes in groups of up to six people from up to three different households - and they can stay overnight.

Alcohol can be served in pubs or restaurants to groups of up to six adults from up to three different households, and premises can stay open until 10.30pm.

Cinemas, theatres, amusement arcades, snooker halls and bowling alleys are all permitted to be open. Adult outdoor contact sports, personal training and coaching are allowed and indoor group exercises can resume - but indoor contact sport is still not allowed.

Outdoor and indoor events such as concerts can also restart, but with limited capacity. Small indoor seated events are advised to have a maximum of 100 people, outdoor grouped standing events have a capacity of 250 and outdoor seated/open space events are limited to 500.

Up to eight adults from eight different households can meet up outdoors and travel across the whole of Scotland has been permitted since the previous easing of restrictions.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.