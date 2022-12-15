Scotland weather: Engineers warn some in Shetland could be without power into weekend

Some people on Shetland could be without power until the weekend, engineers have warned, as they work to reconnect thousands.

Engineers from Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) Distribution have been facing severe weather as they work to restore power to around 2,400 properties, which remain off supply in Voe, Brae, Yell and the West Mainland.

The Scottish Government declared a major incident for Shetland on Tuesday after thousands of homes were left without power on Monday evening following significant snowfall.

SSEN Distribution has sent 125 additional engineers to Shetland to support local teams. Many arrived by ferry on Wednesday. The firm said it was likely to be the end of the week before power is restored to all properties.

Broken poles in Semblister, Shetland. Picture: SSEN Distribution/PA Wire

However, the supplier warned depending on weather conditions and travel availability, it was possible this could extend into the weekend for some properties.

A Met Office yellow warning for snow and ice remained in place across much of northern Scotland, including Shetland, and north-east England, Yorkshire and Humber until 11:59pm on Thursday.

The weather has led to school closures, with all schools in Shetland shut on Thursday and more than 60 closed in Aberdeenshire.

Mark Macdonald, head of region at SSEN Distribution, said: “We’ve deployed helicopters to assess damage on some of the worst impacted circuits in the west mainland and parts of Voe, where severe access issues continue to hamper our restoration efforts.

“We’d like to thank Shetland Islands Council and the Local Resilience Partnership for their ongoing support in helping to ease access issues, which is vital for our teams to make good progress today in restoring power to our customers.

“I’d continue to encourage customers to visit warm welfare locations, organised in collaboration with our partners, which are serving hot drinks, offering kitchen facilities, and providing a warm space for customers without power.”

He urged anyone with concerns for themselves or others to give SSEN teams a call on 105.

Customers can claim up to £30 per person for every 24 hours they are without power and are asked to keep copies of their receipts. SSEN is also offering to reimburse reasonable food costs for a hot meal if customers are unable to access the welfare locations.

Police are urging people on the islands to be careful it they are heading out. Chief Inspector Stuart Clemenson said: “Thanks to incredible efforts from Shetland Islands Council gritting teams, main roads are now passable. However, the vast majority of side roads are still unpassable and not safe to travel on.”

Meanwhile, a separate yellow warning of snow and ice has been issued for central and southern Scotland and parts of the Highlands and Aberdeenshire from 6am until 11:59pm on Friday.

