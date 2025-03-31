Scotland weather: Edinburgh to be hotter than Barcelona this week as temperatures soar to 17C
Temperatures are set to soar across Scotland this week, with the gauge to reach as high as 17C in parts of the country from Monday.
Residents in Edinburgh should expect a sunny and bright weekend, with the Met Office forecasting temperatures will hit 17C on both Monday and Tuesday, and 16C on Wednesday.
Glasgow is forecast to hit a high of 17C across Monday to Wednesday and remaining warm this coming weekend, before the gauge climbs back to 18C on Monday next week.
The temperatures are expected to be the hottest of the year to date in Scotland. It will mean both Glasgow is officially hotter than Barcelona throughout parts of this week, with the Spanish coastal city only forecast to reach 16C on Wednesday.
Other parts of Scotland will also bask in spring sunshine, with Dundee forecast to get 17C heat on Monday. The temperature in Aberdeen is forecast to hit a high of 15C on Monday, but remain sunny throughout most of this week.
The Met Office said of the forecast for Scotland: “From the start of April, settled weather is expected to cover much of the UK. Most places are expected to be dry with clear or sunny spells and light winds.
“Inland areas will see a general day-on-day warming next week. It will probably remain slightly cooler near coastal areas, with an additional risk of mist or sea fog affecting parts of the east coast.
“There is a chance for more unsettled and perhaps cooler weather for a time. However the main signal is for dry and fine weather across the country during this period. Temperatures will likely be around or above normal and feeling warm during the day, and some cold nights are still possible when skies are clear.”
