Friday night saw a Yellow Weather Warning for ice put in place for Scotland by the Met Office, with some areas seeing as much as 11cm (4.3in) of snow.

And the threat continues today as there remains a high chance of ice patches throughout the UK, but particularly in Scotland.

Throughout the early hours of Saturday morning temperatures were forecast to get slightly milder, with rain moving in from the West, bringing with them wind, sleet and rain.

BBC forecaster Christopher Blanchett said on Friday: “Through the course of this evening and overnight, our concern is with ice and there is a Met Office yellow warning in force through west central Scotland and the south.

“There is a chance of icy patches almost anywhere and under clear skies temperatures are readily falling away to sub-zero and in rural parts of the north east perhaps minus 6C.”

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) has issued advice to “walk like penguins” in the icy conditions to avoid injury.

The health service is urging people to bend their knees loosely, point their feet out slightly, extend their arms at their sides, walk flat-footed – taking short steps, and to keep their centre of gravity over their feet in order to avoid falling.

Scotland weather: Cold and wet weekend as Scots wake up to widespread frost and ice. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

A similar message was issued last year in a bid to relieve some pressure on the NHS as it struggled with increased patient numbers and a lack of staff due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Linda de Caestecker, Director for Public Health at NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said: “While it might seem silly to walk or waddle like a penguin, in the context of the wintry conditions we’re seeing today, penguins know best.

“If you find yourself out and about in icy conditions, adopting the penguin stance is a really effective way to move without falling.”

Mr Blanchett said the early hours of Saturday will see a new weather system arrive.

He added it would be bringing cloud, rain and further snow across the hills.

“Initially very wet on Saturday but that rain clears through space and for most of the day it is a case of bright sunny spells and rain showers,” he said.

“Those showers most frequent in the west, wintry on the hill tops, driest and brightest in the east.”

Temperatures in Scotland are expected to be between 6C and 8C, feeling cold in the brisk west wind .

Maximum temperatures in the South of the UK are forecast to reach around 10C or 11C. In the North of England around about 7C or 8C.

Into Sunday afternoon Scotland will likely be dry and bright for most, 4C to 7C.

Mr Blanchett added: “Looking ahead on Monday in Scotland, showers and longer spells of rain. The thing you will notice is it will be a mild Monday with temperatures of 10C, 11C and maybe 12C.”

