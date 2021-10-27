The warning comes into force at 9pm on Wednesday and will lift at 9am on Thursday.

It covers much of Dumfries and Galloway reaching Jedburgh in the east and Moffat in the north west.

A yellow warning had already been issued covering a wider area – down to Wigtown in the south west and Sanquhar in the north – but the warnings have been updated as the likelihood of severe weather in some areas increased.

The wider yellow warning is still currently in place and is due to lift at 3pm on Thursday.

The Met Office has predicted that heavy and persistent rain is likely to bring flooding and transport disruption, with spray and surface water on road leading to difficult driving conditions.

The forecaster has added that “fast flowing or deep floodwater is likely” which can present a danger to life.

Over 100mm of rain is expected to fall in just 24-hours in some locations, and trains will need to travel at reduced speeds to manage the weather conditions.

Network Rail has issued a request asking passengers to check before they travel due to the severe weather forecast as services on some routes will be reduced and speed limits will be in place between Wednesday and Friday this week.

Customers with plans to travel between Glasgow, or Edinburgh, and Carlisle are being asked to consider if their journey is essential and only travel if absolutely necessary.

Speed limits will also affect services between Edinburgh and Glasgow, Edinburgh and Newcastle and on the West Highland lines.

Liam Sumpter, Network Rail Scotland route director, said: “Extreme rainfall can pose a serious risk to the railway causing landslips or damaging our infrastructure and bridges. Slowing trains down will mean drivers will be better able to halt their train when a problem is spotted.

“The safety of our passengers and colleagues is our main priority during periods of poor weather and slowing services down, and running fewer trains, will help us manage these conditions for everyone.”

