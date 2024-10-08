Temperatures will dip sharply to 0C in parts of Scotland on Thursday, with the potential for snow

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Temperatures across Scotland are expected to plummet later this week as an icy blast driven by the tail end of Hurricane Kirk hits Scotland.

The Met Office said snow was possible on Thursday north of the Border in what would be the second time it has fallen this autumn as an “unsettled’ outlook looms for coming days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Temperatures are expected to drop sharply overnight into Thursday, with a 0C minimum forecast for Biggar, Cumnock and further north around Dalwhinnie.

Temperatures are expected to drop sharply across Scotland due to the affects of Hurricane Kirk | PA/NationalWorld

A statement from the Met Office said: “The rest of the week continues to look unsettled, with rain and showers affecting most areas at times, but probably less heavy and less widespread overall.

“Things also look to turn colder, with temperatures dipping from Wednesday in the north and all areas experiencing below average temperatures from Thursday. Night frosts are expected for some regions, and snow is possible for the higher mountains of Scotland.”

Periods of heavy rain may hit parts of south-east Scotland across Tuesday and Wednesday, with the potential for fresh weather warnings to be issued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the Met Office said the worst of Hurricane Kirk - a category four storm - could miss the UK. There is “increasing confidence now that it [Hurricane Kirk] will track to the south of the UK, bringing heavy rains and strong winds to northern France”, the forecaster said.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Deakin meanwhile said Tuesday looked set to be “a mix of sunshine and showers, but probably more showers”.

It comes after thundery showers on Monday brought big downpours in some places, surface water on the roads and lightning and hail as an extra hazard, he said.

Overall it was “not pleasant” in places such as southern England, parts of south Wales and the Midlands before the heavy showers were due to drift northwards and ease overnight, the forecaster said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Periods of heavy rain may hit parts of south-east Scotland and north-east England later on Tuesday through to Wednesday and weather warnings are possible until mid-week as rain falls on already wet ground, according to the Met Office.

Mr Deakin, in an online forecast, said a bright start could be expected for some on Tuesday but heavy showers are expected over Wales and southern England.

He said: “There is an area of low pressure just generating the showers and pushing northwards. Also there is this band of thick cloud sitting over northern England, Northern Ireland and southern Scotland for much of the day with outbreaks of rain.

“Northern England should brighten up but then showers will move in here too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Not quite as damp over northern Scotland as it has been through Monday, but still staying pretty grey here with those winds coming down from the north, that is going to bring a chill.”