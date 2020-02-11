Scotland to be blasted by ‘blizzard conditions’ as strong winds, heavy snow and ice warnings issued

Have your say

Scotland is bracing itself for wintry conditions on Tuesday (11 Feb), as heavy snow, ice, strong winds and cool temperatures are set to hit the country.

A Met Office yellow weather warning is expected to bring “heavy snow” and “strong winds” to most of the country - with disruption to travel expected.

This weather warning is in place until 23.59pm on Tuesday (11 Feb), covering Central, Tayside & Fife, Grampian, Highlands & Eilean Siar, SW Scotland, Lothian Borders and Strathclyde.

“Frequent and heavy snow showers will affect the region throughout Monday and Tuesday,” said the Met Office.

“Snow will gradually build up and in a few locations, accumulations of over 20 cm are possible by Tuesday evening over the highest routes in Scotland.”

Although the height of the snow level will vary throughout the period, it is likely that any snow accumulations at low levels will only be temporary.

However, strong winds, which will gust between 50-60 mph, will lead to “blizzard conditions” at times, with considerable drifting of lying snow over high ground.

Icy surfaces are also likely to occur, with frequent lightning strikes also possible. These could perhaps lead to interruptions to power supplies.

What to expect from the weather warning

- Possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers

- Possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel

- Power cuts may occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.

- Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

- Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

- Icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for snow and ice is also in place on Wednesday (12 Feb), from 12am until 12pm.

The warning covers Central, Tayside & Fife, Grampian, Highlands & Eilean Siar, Orkney & Shetland, SW Scotland, Lothian Borders and Strathclyde.