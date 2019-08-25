Scotland sizzles with temperatures reaching 27C - and its set to continue

Have your say

Scotland was torn between hitting the road or hitting the hammock today as the mercury soared to over 80F (27C).

Barbies proved a popular bet in sun-drenched gardens but other sought out cooling waters around our coasts and lochs.

By mid-afternoon, Traffic Scotland was using its Twitter feed to warn of slow-moving traffic on Loch Lomond and across the new Queensferry Crossing in Edinburgh.

The Government agency flashed the message:”The weather has brought out motorists this afternoon and rightly so!

“Just plan ahead to avoid any delays.”

Glaswegians opting for a trip to the Ayrshire coast became caught up in road closures on the way home. The northbound A77 was shut from Dutch House Roundabout at Monkton for carriage repairs, forcing day trippers to divert towards Irvine.

In the Highlands, the A830 between Fort William and Mallaig was closed in both directions at Lochailort.

Scotland fell short of searing heat affecting England, which recorded its hottest Bank Holiday Sunday ever, with a reading of 33.3C (92F) at Heathrow Airport near London.

Tomorrow is set to smash the record for the hottest ever Bank Holiday Monday ever, with a repeat forecast of 33C. The previous record from 2017 is fully five degrees cooler.

Tuesday is also set to hit the same figure, giving England three days in a row of 33C.

Back in Scotland, music lovers were warned to take Factor 50 sun cream and wellies to the Summer Sessions gig at Glasgow’s Bellahouston Park.

The temperature was hovering around 75F (24C) for the arrival of headliners The 1975 but the ground had not recovered from the deluges of last weekend’s concerts.

On Twitter, the organisers said:”It may be sunny but it’s definitely wellies weather!

“The sun is out but please remember that Bellahouston Park is very muddy underfoot, so we strongly advise you wear wellies or appropriate sturdy footwear.”

Yesterday morning brought a blanket of haar in from the North Sea, affecting eastern coastal spots around Fife, Tayside and Edinburgh and even as far inland as Falkirk.

Emma Smith of the Met Office said the highest temperature had been recorded at Charterhall in Berwickshire, where a reading of 28.1 (82F) was registered at 4pm.

Glasgow Bishopton was not far behind at 27.7 (82F) with 27C (80F) at Prestwick and 24.5C (76F) at Gogarburn in Edinburgh.

The good news is we are in for a repeat today (Mon).

Ms Smith said:”For most of Scotland, Monday will bring another beautiful day with plenty of sunshine.

“What can you say about Sunday? It’s been glorious everywhere.

“We have low cloud coming in on Sunday night from the Atlantic. On Monday, this will burn back to the coast as there is still so much energy in the sun.

“Later in the day, we will see some rain coming into the Western Isles. It will therefore be warmer in the east, where we might see a 24C (75F) or 25C (77F).

“Most of Scotland will remain dry on Tuesday but there will be more in the way of cloud.”

Three day forecast:

Monday: Low cloud burning back to coast. Warm and sunny again. Max 25C (77F) Min 7C (44F)

Tuesday: Dry once more but cloud building from the west. Max 22C (72F) Min 7C (44F)

Wednesday: Showers with outbreaks of rain. Fewer sunny spells and thunder. Max 21C (70F) Min 8C (46F)