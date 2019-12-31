Scotland's Hogmanay weather 2019: Freezing temperatures expected across Scotland with fog predicted in eastern parts

The Met Office predicts temperatures will dip to -4C in some rural parts of Scotland.

Temperatures will fall below freezing across much of Scotland for the bells tonight, while mist and fog is set to descend on eastern parts of the country.

Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said the mercury will likely dip to -4C in some rural parts of the country overnight while it will likely fluctuate between -1C and 1C in most towns and cities.

He said: "It'll get cold as we approach midnight and it will be close to freezing across Aberdeenshire.

"There could be a little bit of mist and fog in eastern parts of Scotland but it should be dry.We could start to see it as soon as the sun goes down. Clear skies and a temperature drop and some moisture in the area will lead to condensation and some mist and fog.

"Edinburgh could see some of it but it shouldn't cause any issues."

Mr Dewhurst said Monday's overnight temperatures in Tyndrum, Perthshire fell to -4C and that more of the same is expected tonight. Aboyne in Aberdeenshire dipped to -3C last night.

Clear skies are forecast across most of Scotland tonight, following a day of sunshine, with some drizzle possible in the Western Isles and western parts of the Borders.

Mr Dewhurst said that, by midnight, it is expected to be between 1C and 2C in Edinburgh with similar conditions expected in Glasgow. Conditions are forecast to stay dry in both cities.

Edinburgh is gearing up for its world famous Hogmanay celebrations – and the weather conditions are looking favourable.

New Year's Day

Mr Dewhurst said more cloud is expected across Scotland on New Year's Day which will make it a "little less cold."

It is likely to become a bit more breezy with some drizzle expected in western areas. Aberdeenshire and Moray are likely to see best of the sunshine.

Highs of 7C and 8C are expected across Scotland with temperatures possibly reaching 10C in Stornoway.