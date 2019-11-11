Scotland ‘lacks data’ on properties with flood protection

Scotland lacks up-to-date information on the number of properties with flood protection measures, according to a new action plan from the Scottish Government which highlights the need for a “better evidence base”.

The Property Flood Resilience Delivery Group – which brings together insurers, councils, the Scottish Government and others – is now calling for a study to be done to establish the number of properties with flood resistance measures, as well as identify which buildings might benefit from such work.

An estimated 284,000 homes and premises are already at risk of flooding – a total which is forecast to rise by 110,000 by the 2080s.

The report highlights owners’ responsibility to protect their building from rising water levels.