The southeast of Scotland is set to be blasted with heat as temperatures rise into the high 20s this week.

The Met Office forecasts a heatwave building throughout the week across the UK, likely to peak on Friday and Saturday (August 12-13).

Meteorologist Tony Wardle said: “Heatwave criteria look likely to be met for large areas of the UK later this week, with the hottest areas expected in central and southern England and Wales on Friday and Saturday.

Scotland is set for more hot weather this week, with Edinburgh to get hotter than Lisbon, Portugal (Getty Images)

“Elsewhere will see temperatures widely into the high 20s and low 30s Celsius later this week as temperatures build day-on-day through the week due to an area of high pressure extending over much of the UK."

However, the hot weather will not be as intense as last month, when parts of the UK hit a blistering 40°C. While Scotland experienced its hottest day on record on July 18 – reaching 34.8°C in the Scottish Borders.

What is the weather forecast for the heatwave in Scotland this week?

Edinburgh looks set to be hotter than Lisbon and Madeira on Thursday (August 11), with highs of 27°C forecast.

Glasgow could reach temperatures of 26°C on Thursday and Friday (August 11-12), while Dundee could reach 25°C on Thursday. And Aberdeen is expected to hit 24°C on Tuesday (August 9).

Melrose in the Scottish Borders is also expected to reach 27°C on Thursday (August 11), and high temperatures are forecast across Fife, with Dunfermline set to hit 26°C on Friday (August 12).

What do heatwaves have to do with climate change?

Hotter weather has always been normal in summer. However, climate change is when global temperatures shift over a long period of time.

Scientists have found the Earth is gradually getting hotter, which is causing more extreme weather events – including heatwaves.

Human activity is accelerating climate change at a much faster rate than would happen naturally.