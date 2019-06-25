Traffic battles with the flood water in Edinburgh (Photo: TSPL)

Scotland flooding: These 17 photos show the chaos caused by torrential rain in Edinburgh and Fife

Edinburgh and Fife suffered torrential downpours yesterday (24 June) with flash flooding experienced across the regions.

Half a month’s worth of rain fell in just three hours causing widespread transport disruption in both Edinburgh and Kirkcaldy.

A man measures the depth of flood water on Kirkcaldys promenade.

1. Kirkcaldy

Heavy rain saw homes, roads and pavements overcome by rain water.

2. Edinburgh

MSP Christine Jardine's office was flooded following the torrential rain.

3. Edinburgh

Trams in Edinburgh were cancelled due to the flooding. This was the scene at Bankhead station.

4. Edinburgh

