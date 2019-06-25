Scotland flooding: These 17 photos show the chaos caused by torrential rain in Edinburgh and Fife
Edinburgh and Fife suffered torrential downpours yesterday (24 June) with flash flooding experienced across the regions.
Half a month’s worth of rain fell in just three hours causing widespread transport disruption in both Edinburgh and Kirkcaldy.
1. Kirkcaldy
A man measures the depth of flood water on Kirkcaldys promenade.
2. Edinburgh
Heavy rain saw homes, roads and pavements overcome by rain water.
3. Edinburgh
MSP Christine Jardine's office was flooded following the torrential rain.
4. Edinburgh
Trams in Edinburgh were cancelled due to the flooding. This was the scene at Bankhead station.
