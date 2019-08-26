Scotland basks in 23C temperatures as records continue to tumble

The summer weather shows no signs of abating in Scotland after the hottest late-August weekend ever.

The Met Office confirmed Edinburgh and Glasgow are enjoying 22C sunshine today while the mercury has hit 23C in Inverness.

Dundee and Aberdeen were similarly balmy at 22C.

The August sunshine is being felt across the UK. Yesterday was the hottest Bank Holiday Sunday in August in history with a 33.3C temperature recorded near Heathrow.

The records continue to tumble as a high of 30C was recorded in Cavendish Suffolk at midday today, the hottest Bank Holiday Monday ever. Today is not a Bank Holiday in Scotland.

The Met Office's chief meteorologist Steve Willington said: "It’ll stay hot and sunny across eastern and southeastern parts over the next few days, with temperatures potentially reaching 34˚C tomorrow (Tuesday). Elsewhere in the UK it’ll be warm but turning cloudier from tomorrow with the chance of some showery rain across western parts.

“The heat could also trigger some thunderstorms and heavy showers across parts of the country on Tuesday.”

He added that Northern Ireland will be the first part of the UK to feel cold air coming in from the west on Wednesday before fresher air spreads to the rest of the country by Thursday.

RAC spokesman Rod Dennis said: “With summer returning in time for the weekend for many of us, it’s going to mean millions of us take to the road for day trips and short breaks. Unfortunately, as the temperature rises so can the chances of a breakdown – so it’s important drivers check over their vehicle before setting out. Tyre pressure and tread, as well as oil and coolant levels, should all be looked at and doing so can really cut the chances of breaking down.

“Hungry, thirsty or tired passengers can also be recipes for in-car irritability – and ‘carguments’ – so pack enough food and water to keep your passengers happy, and plan in enough breaks along the way.”

The late summer sunshine, as a result of warm air being dragged up over the UK from France, comes at the end of what has been a wet and chilly month so far.

The extreme weather prompted vets to issue a warning to dog owners about over-exercising their pets in high temperatures.

Pet emergency firm Vets Now said flat-faced breeds, such as French bulldogs and pugs, were particularly susceptible to overheating.