Red Weather Warning Advice: RoSPA urges public to take precautions to stay safe as Storm Éowyn hits Scotland
As Storm Éowyn approaches, bringing very strong winds and widespread disruption, The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) is urging the public to take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.
The storm is expected to impact most of the UK, with a red weather warning for much of central Scotland from 10am-5pm on Friday, January 23.warning from 6am to 9pm tomorrow.
There’s even been a warning of a ‘tornado event’ between London and Bristol from the European Storm Forecast Experiment.
Adrian Simpson, Head of Policy at RoSPA, said: “We urge everyone to take these precautions seriously to ensure their safety during Storm Éowyn. The expected conditions are severe, and it is crucial to stay informed and prepared. The public’s safety is RoSPA’s top priority.”
Here’s his advice.
On the Road
- Avoid travel: If possible, avoid traveling during the storm. High winds can make driving hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles.
- Drive cautiously: If travel is unavoidable, reduce your speed, maintain a safe distance from other vehicles, and be alert for debris on the road.
- Check routes: Stay updated on road conditions and closures by checking local traffic reports and weather updates.
At Home
- Secure loose items: Ensure that outdoor furniture, bins, and other loose items are secured or brought indoors to prevent them from being blown away.
- Stay indoors: Remain indoors as much as possible. Keep windows and doors closed to prevent wind damage.
- Emergency kit: Prepare an emergency kit with essentials such as water, non-perishable food, flashlights, batteries, and a first aid kit.
Near Coastal Areas
- Avoid Coastal paths: Stay away from coastal paths, promenades, and piers. High waves and strong winds can create dangerous conditions.
- Monitor alerts: Pay attention to local weather alerts and follow the advice of authorities regarding evacuations or safety measures.
General Advice
- Stay informed: Keep up-to-date with the latest weather forecasts and warnings from reliable sources.
- Help vulnerable Neighbours: Check on elderly or vulnerable neighbours to ensure they are safe and have everything they need.
- Emergency contacts: Have a list of emergency contact numbers readily available, including local authorities and utility companies.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.