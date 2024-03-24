Scotland weather: Rain and snow to hit parts of Scotland as Met Office issue yellow weather warning
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for parts of Scotland as rain and snow predicted.
The warning covers the North East of Scotland and will be in force from the early hours of Tuesday morning until midday.
A statement from the Met Office explains: "A band of persistent rain and snow will move north across Scotland overnight Monday into Tuesday. At low elevations (below 150-200 metres) this will fall mostly as rain, with 35-45 mm falling quite widely over Fife, Angus and Aberdeenshire and perhaps more than 50 mm in some locations with surface water causing some spray on roads."
They added that at areas of higher elevation, there is a higher chance of snow, which could call travel disruption.
