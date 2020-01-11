Numerous yellow weather warnings in place as high winds and heavy rain batter Scotland

Expert forecasters have warned that heavy rain will batter Edinburgh and the Lothians for the majority of Saturday as a yellow weather warning is put in place for high winds.

Scotland has been slapped with numerous weather warnings as long periods of heavy rain and high-speed winds look to batter the country.

Numerous yellow weather warnings in place for high winds and heavy rain across Scotland

There is a yellow 'be aware' weather warning currently in place until 6pm today (Saturday) covering the northwest of the country, including the likes of Fort William and coming as far inland as Pitlochry.

There is a separate yellow warning over Lockerbie, Dalmellington and Dumfries which is also in place until 6pm while a wind warning has been issued for Edinburgh and the Lothians, stretching south into England.

The A1 is closed in part to high sided vehicles and heavy rain has also been forecast for large parts of the day.

What to expect during weather warning

This is what the Met Office says to expect:

- Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

- Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

- Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

- Some delays to road, rail, and air transport are likely

A1 closed to high sided vehicles

The A1 is also closed between the outskirts of Edinburgh and the English border today due to the high winds.

Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said south-westerly crosswinds will impact high-sided vehicles on the A1, particularly on more south-to-north facing stretches of the road.

It comes after two lorries were blown over during a yellow weather warning earlier in the week.

Mr Morgan said: "We could see some transport disruption and issues for some high-sided vehicles and possibly some short term power interruptions.

"We have is a big area of low pressure to the northwest of Scotland and strong south-westerly winds of 50-60mph are expected across Edinburgh and the Lothian area, so we could see restrictions on the Forth Road Bridge.

"The Pentland Hills can help accelerate winds too and the A1 will be affected, with 70mph gusts expected in some isolated areas. The wind is southwesterly so there will be quite a crosswind in parts."

"In the city itself it's likely just blow over dustbins but probably won't have any major impacts. It will start to ease down by the end of the morning and it will just be more of a typical windy afternoon."

He said that gusts will more likely to peak at 55mph in Edinburgh city centre itself and that heavy rain will make for an "unpleasant" day, with the worst of the weather arriving in the early morning.