'Multi-hazard' Storm Bert to batter Scotland as new amber alerts for heavy snow issued

Storm Bert will be a ‘multi-hazard event’, the Met Office has said

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office announced more widespread amber warnings for heavy snow as Storm Bert is set to bring a “multi-hazard event” to Scotland following a cold snap.

The storm is expected to hit Scotland on Saturday and the Met Office is expecting the weather front will bring “heavy rain, strong winds and disruptive snow to parts of the UK through the weekend”, potentially causing travel disruption and flooding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Storm Bert will hit Scotland on Saturday | PA/Met Office

The forecaster on Friday night issued new amber alerts for snow covering parts of Strathclyde, the Scottish Borders and Dumfries and Galloway that will be in force from 7am until noon on Saturday.

People were warned travel delays on roads in the affected areas were likely, with a good chance that some rural communities could become cut off.

A separate amber alert for heavy snow and ice will be in force between 7am and 5pm on Saturday in an area north of Scotland’s Central Belt, where 10cm-20cm is likely on ground above 200m and potentially as much as 20cm-40cm on hills above 400m.

The warning covers parts of Angus, Perth and Kinross, Stirlingshire, Aberdeenshire and some of the Highlands and Argyll and Bute. Meanwhile, yellow wind, rain and snow warnings cover much of the rest of the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wind warnings cover Scotland from 5am until 7pm on Saturday. Four flood alerts were in place on Friday in Aberdeenshire, Dundee and Angus, Tayside, and Dumfries and Galloway.

Crathie Kirk, near Balmoral, Aberdeenshire, is surrounded by snow and ice. Picture: PA | PA

Wind warnings cover Scotland from 5am until 7pm on Saturday. Four flood alerts were in place on Friday in Aberdeenshire, Dundee and Angus, Tayside, and Dumfries and Galloway.

It comes after a host of schools were shut on Friday. About 30 schools were closed in Aberdeenshire due to the weather, along with a further ten in the Highlands and nine in Moray.

Rain and snow warnings cover northern England from 4am to 9am and Northern Ireland from midnight on Friday until 11am on Saturday. Rain warnings cover much of Wales from 6am on Saturday until 6am on Sunday, and south-west England from 6am on Saturday until 11.45pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A wind warning also covers coastal areas of southern England from 3pm until 9pm on Saturday.

Met Office spokesman Oli Claydon said Storm Bert was a “multi-hazard event”. “We’re looking at strong winds, some high snowfall accumulation, heavy rain, all in various different parts of the UK,” he said.

“So it’s quite a complex weather set-up for the weekend. Generally speaking, it’s a very unsettled weekend of weather ahead.”

He advised the public to keep an eye on the weather in their areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Because of the different nature of the weather across the UK, people really need to have an idea of what the forecast is for them specifically,” he said.

“Further south it’s wind and rain, further north it’s snow then rain and wind. So it really depends on where you are in the UK. Keep on top of the forecast for your area, and prepare as necessary.

“Obviously, with snow and ice there could be some pretty tricky conditions, especially in the morning [on Saturday]. So if you are going to leave the house, pay attention to what’s going on in your area with the local authorities.”

The Prince Albert Cairn, built in 1862 by Queen Victoria, near Balmoral, Aberdeenshire, is surrounded by snow and ice. Picture: PA | PA

Avanti West Coast advised customers not to travel north of Preston, including Lancaster, Oxenholme, Penrith, Carlisle, Glasgow and Edinburgh, on Saturday because of the expected disruption from Storm Bert.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you were due to travel on this route, your existing ticket can now be used anytime from Friday, November 22 to the end of service on Monday, November 25,” the train company said.

The train operator warned there was still a risk of disruption elsewhere in the UK and said if trains were delayed or cancelled because of the storm and customers abandoned their journeys as a result, they could claim a fee-free refund from where they bought their tickets.

If passengers continued their journeys but were delayed by 15 minutes or more, they could claim Delay Repay compensation.

RAC Breakdown spokeswoman Alice Simpson warned drivers to be aware of “rapidly changing conditions” on the roads because of Storm Bert.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Persistent downpours will lead to areas of standing water, so it’s important to keep speeds down as the risk of losing control through aquaplaning on a thin layer of water is far greater,” she said.

“Drivers should also be very wary of puddles as they can sometimes hide dangerous potholes beneath that can cause expensive damage to vehicles.

“Strong winds increase the risk of debris falling into the road which makes journeys more challenging, particularly in exposed coastal areas where drivers might be at risk of being buffeted off course.

“Routes in Scotland, especially rural ones, look likely to face disruption from fresh snow that is forecast on Friday and Saturday. We encourage motorists to stick to major roads where possible and take extra care in the worst-affected areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad