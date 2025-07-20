The warnings may lead to flooding and disruption

Two yellow warnings for thunderstorms affecting Scotland and England have been issued by the Met Office.

The first warning begins at 12pm on Sunday and lasts until 10pm on the same day.

Meanwhile, the second warning issued comes into effect at 11am on Monday and lasts until 9pm that night. It covers a huge swathe of the country, but a narrow strip of the East Lothian coast is one of the few areas set to escape the storms.

The Sunday warning reads: “Scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected during Sunday afternoon and early evening.

“Rainfall amounts will vary from place to place but in some locations 20-40 mm is possible within a couple of hours.

“Heavy downpours of rain will be the primary hazard, but lightning strikes and hail are also likely.”

Edinburgh, Glasgow, Stirling, Perth and the surrounding areas are all included within the warning.

The warning for Sunday. | The Met Office

Meanwhile, for Monday, the Met Office said: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms may lead to flooding and disruption in a few places on Monday.”

This follows a 24-hour yellow warning for rain, covering Edinburgh and most of Scotland, in force from noon on Saturday until noon on Sunday. Showers and sunny intervals were forecast for Sunday afternoon, with cloud in the evening.

The Met Office yellow thunderstorms warning said: “Scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected during Monday, especially during the afternoon and early evening. While many will miss the worst conditions, a few places could see 30-50 mm of rain within a couple of hours.

“Heavy downpours of rain will be the primary hazard but lightning strikes are also likely along with the potential for hail.”

It said spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

The yellow warning for thunderstorms covers a huge swathe of the country.; | Met Office

There was a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater or lightning strikes. And there was a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads.

“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

“There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.”

Advice from the Met Office says to prepare to protect your property and people from injury.

Before gusty winds arrive, they say you should check to ensure moveable objects or temporary structures are well secured.

They added that you should give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending travel plans if necessary.

They added: “People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance.

“It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

“If you find yourself outside and hear thunder, protect yourself by finding a safe enclosed shelter (such as a car). Do not shelter under or near trees, or other structures which may be struck by lightning. If you are on an elevated area move to lower ground.”